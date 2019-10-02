Brazil medical firm Fleury buys small rival for $19.5 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil medical diagnostic company Fleury SA FLRY3.SA bought smaller rival Grupo Diagmax, with six diagnostic clinics in the northeastern city of Recife, for 80.4 million reais ($19.47 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Fleury said it will also pay up to 31.6 million reais if additional goals are met by Diagmax, without disclosing the targets. Diagmax gross revenue for the 12 months to June are estimated at 47.2 million reais, Fleury's filing said.

($1 = 4.1284 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.