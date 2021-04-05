Brazil medical chain Rede D'Or buys Biocor hospital

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or RDOR3.SA agreed to buy 51% of cardiovascular hospital Biocor, in a deal that values the health care facility at 750 million reais ($132.42 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Biocor is predicted to generate revenues of 300 million reais in the 12 months after the deal closes, Rede D'Or said in the filing.

($1 = 5.6639 reais)

