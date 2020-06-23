US Markets

Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from coronavirus at China's request

Ana Mano Reuters
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian beef producers JBS SA and Minerva, at the request of Chinese authorities, have signed declarations saying their exports are free of the novel coronavirus, according to a source at each company familiar with the matter.

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producers JBS SA JBSS3.SA and Minerva BEEF3.SA, at the request of Chinese authorities, have signed declarations saying their exports are free of the novel coronavirus, according to a source at each company familiar with the matter.

Brazil-based BRF SA BRFS3.SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, has not yet signed a declaration of coronavirus-free exports to China but plans to do so, according to a source at that company.

The three companies decline to comment.

Major meat exporting nations, such as Brazil and the United States, have had tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 among workers in meat plants.

China has stepped up inspections of meat imports after a new cluster of virus infections in Beijing was linked to the capital's huge Xinfadi wholesale food market.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) confirmed that local exporters had received "declaration requests made by importers that they comply with Chinese legislation, which guarantees food safety."

ABPA did not say whether any associated companies had signed documents requested by the Chinese authorities.

Marfrig MRFG3.SA, which owns National Beef in the United States, also declined to comment on the declarations.

In a statement to Reuters, ABPA said Brazilian meat exporters follow recommendations from the World Health Organization and the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

Brazilian firms also observe Brazilian and Chinese regulations with respect to food safety and prevention against COVID-19, ABPA said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo in São Paulo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Dan Grebler)

