Brazil meatpackers complain about delays to issue health certificates

February 21, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA) complained on Wednesday that companies are facing delays in the issuance of international health certificates, a situation that can disrupt exports and meat supplies.

Issuance of such certificates has been delayed since the end of January, when federal auditors started to demand a restructuring of their career and better work conditions, ABPA said in a statement.

"The mobilization immediately puts live cargo at risk and compromises the import and export of genetic material, which are highly sensitive to transit time," said ABPA, which represents companies including JBS JBSS3.SA and BRF BRFS3.SA. "In the short term, the delay in production lines could impact product supply."

ABPA urged the government to find a negotiated solution with the auditors.

Anffa, the union group that represents federal auditors, did not have an immediate comment related to ABPA's concerns.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

