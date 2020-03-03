Brazil meatpacker Prima Foods files for IPO -filing

Adds company's details, background, results

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Prima Foods SA filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday, in a move that will list another company owned by the billionaire family Batista.

Jose Batista Junior, the older brother of Wesley Batista and Joesley Batista, controlling shareholders in meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA and owner of Prima Foods, intends to partially sell his shares in the company, according to the filing.

The company has slaughtering capacity of 2,600 head of cattle per day in the Brazilian states of Minas Gerais, Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul, the filing said.

Prima Foods posted revenues of 2 billion reais ($445.35 million) in 2019 and a net income of 241.2 million reais.

The company has hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco BBI and Banco Santander Brasil to manage the offering.

Prima Foods will join Brazilian listed meatpackers BRF SA BRFS3.SA, JBS SA, Marfrig SA MRFG3.SA and Minerva SA BEEF3.SA.

($1 = 4.4909 reais)

