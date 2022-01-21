Brazil meatpacker Minerva's Sao Paulo plant receives U.S. export authorization

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva Foods SA BEEF3.SA announced on Friday it has received approval from the United States to export fresh beef from a plant in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

With the approval, South America's largest beef exporter now has seven units in Brazil authorized by the United States.

Last week, the company announced it is considering moving its legal domicile outside Brazil, and is leaning toward switching its listing to Nasdaq from the local stock exchange B3, a source close to the company told Reuters on Thursday.

