US Markets

Brazil meatpacker Minerva to create China joint venture

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Published

Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to explore business opportunities involving beef in China.

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA BEEF3.SA said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to explore business opportunities involving beef in China.

Minerva said in an exchange filing it signed the agreement with two "Chinese representatives" named Xuefang Chen and Wenbo Ge, who will be partners in the joint venture, without giving more details on the two people's identities.

Chen and Ge are meat distributors in China and are already customers of the meatpacker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Minerva did not disclose any financial details related to the agreement.

"The company aims to maximize its distribution channels in China, enabling new business opportunities, and to meet the growing demand for beef protein in China, which today accounts for approximately 15% of all global beef consumption," the filing said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Richard Pullin)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular