US Markets

Brazil meatpacker Marfrig unveils new CEO, announces share buyback plan

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig has elected a new chief executive officer and plans to buy back up to 5.91 million of its own shares, it said in two separate securities filings.

Adds new CEO detail

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig MRFG3.SA has elected a new chief executive officer and plans to buy back up to 5.91 million of its own shares, it said in two separate securities filings.

In a filing late on Monday, the company said 61-year old Miguel de Souza Gularte, who has headed up beef operations in Brazil and South America since 2018, replaces Jose Eduardo de Oliveira Miron as CEO.

In a separate filing early on Tuesday, the company said it plans a share buyback program of up to 5.91 million shares, which represents 0.83% of the company's total shares and 1.45% of its free-float.

The operation will be carried out in a single transaction or a series of transactions over the next 18 months, it said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular