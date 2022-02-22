Commodities
Brazil meatpacker Marfrig proposes shareholder Molina, Santander's Rial for BRF board

Gabriel Araujo
Peter Frontini
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Tuesday that Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA proposed appointing its controlling shareholder Marcos Molina as BRF's chairman and Santander Brasil's SANB11.SA Chairman Sergio Rial as vice-president of the board.

The new composition of BRF's board will be decided on March 28, when company shareholders meet to vote on the proposed names, according to a filing.

Marfrig said on Monday it wished to appoint its own board members at BRF after buying a 33.25% stake in the company, saying it had decided to exercise its right to influence BRF's management.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, Marfrig confirmed Molina's and Rial's proposed appointments, as well as that of another eight candidates.

Earlier in the day, Valor Economico reported that Molina and Rial were tapped as candidates for BRF's board.

