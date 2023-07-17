Brazil meat lobby says UK has approved pre-listing model for chicken exporting plants

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil meat lobby ABPA, which represents pork and poultry processors, said on Monday the United Kingdom has approved a "pre-listing" model for chicken exporting plants based in the South American country.

Under the system, all companies that wish to ship chicken to the UK market must be approved by the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry, no longer requiring specific missions carried out by the authorities of the European country to clear individual suppliers.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Peter Frontini)

