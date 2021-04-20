Brazil meat lobby says U.S, Ukraine could sell corn to Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - A temporary Brazilian suspension of corn and soy import tariffs is likely to benefit the United States and Ukraine, whose grain producers could sell corn for use as feed in Brazil, Brazilian meat lobby ABPA President Ricardo Santin told Reuters on Tuesday.

Santin said the industry is seeking alternative corn providers given the high prices of the cereal in the domestic market. He added that the government's waiving of import duties from supplies outside the South American Mercosur trade bloc was in response to a direct request from the ABPA.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

