US Markets

Brazil meat exporters sign declarations requested by Chinese authorities

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian beef producers JBS SA and Minerva have signed declarations requested by Chinese authorities saying their exports are free of the novel coronavirus, according to a source at each company familiar with the matter.

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producers JBS SA and Minerva have signed declarations requested by Chinese authorities saying their exports are free of the novel coronavirus, according to a source at each company familiar with the matter.

Brazil-based BRF SA , the world’s largest chicken exporter, has not yet signed a declaration of coronavirus-free exports to China but plans to do so, according to a third source at that company. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo in São Paulo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL MEATPACKERS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular