Brazil meat cargos to Shanghai port disrupted amid indefinite lockdown

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat exports to the Chinese port of Shanghai have been disrupted by a lockdown there, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in one example of how China's aggressive steps to fight COVID-19 are hitting global commodity markets.

At least one shipping line operator has stopped sending Brazilian meat to Shanghai, the source said, instead offering clients the alternative of sending cargos to Xingang and Ningbo.

One big Brazilian meat exporter canceled the shipment of three containers, while another stopped booking new cargo, the source added.

Since the Shanghai lockdown began in late March, containers of frozen food have begun backing up at the port, with inspections for incoming meat halted, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Shanghai is the main point of entry for Brazilian meat imports to mainland China, which is Brazil's top trade partner.

China imported 723,370 tonnes of beef and 640,469 tonnes of chicken from Brazil in 2021, according to industry data, the largest consumer of Brazilian meat by far.

China's overall imports unexpectedly fell in March as COVID-19 curbs across large parts of the country weighed on domestic demand and hampered trade.

The situation adds to woes of Brazil's meat exporters, which have been unable to send cargos to Russia after global container lines temporarily suspended service to and from that country.

Murillo Barbosa, head of private port terminal lobby ATP, told Reuters carriers stopped bookings to Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

It is unclear how much cargo is being affected by Shanghai's lockdown and restrictions on new cargo bookings to Russia.

Neither Brazilian beef lobby Abiec nor pork and poultry lobby ABPA responded immediately to requests for comment.

