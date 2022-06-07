Brazil measure to enable fuel tax cut may cost $8.15 bln, sources say

By Bernardo Caram and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's recently announced proposal to compensate states for an eventual loss in revenue caused by a tax cut aimed at curbing fuel prices is expected to cost the federal government a total 40 billion reais ($8.15 billion) over a six-month period, two sources at the Economy Ministry said.

Most of the amount is expected to come from "extraordinary" revenue, according to the sources, who mentioned the government will raise money by privatizing state-run power firm Eletrobras ELET6.SA and higher-than-expected dividends paid by oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA amid surging oil prices.

The bulk of the amount would also be kept apart from the country's spending cap rule.

"With a successful privatization of Eletrobras, the government will get some unexpected money, about 25 billion reais. And an additional 20 billion to 25 billion reais will come from Petrobras dividends that were not in the budget," one of the sources said.

The person mentioned that royalties from oil production could also be used to support the measure.

Brazil's government proposed on Monday a constitutional amendment to curb soaring diesel and gasoline prices by temporarily reducing the ICMS state tax to zero, with the federal government compensating states for their revenue drop.

The bill still needs to be approved by Congress.

Curbing fuel prices has become one of President Jair Bolsonaro's main goals as inflation soars just months before the presidential election. He currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls.

($1 = 4.9091 reais)

