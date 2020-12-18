Brazil may take new economic measures if pandemic worsens, says minister

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government may consider new economic measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic, depending on how it evolves, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday, although he considers mass vaccination a cheaper option.

In a webcast with journalists, Guedes said the government is watching to see if there is in fact a resurgence of the pandemic and will act if necessary.

"If the pandemic worsens, for sure we will take an efficient and decisive action, as the previous one," Guedes said. "Going back to a daily death toll of 1,000 is scary," he added.

The minister said economic recovery depends mainly on mass vaccination, which he described as the most important and challenging step ahead of growth. While the cash emergency aid cost 50 billion reais ($9.82 billion), vaccination is estimated at 20 billion reais.

His remarks come in sharp contrast with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's view on vaccines, playing down their importance to fight COVID-19.

But Guedes refused to say whether he is going to take a shot when questioned about it.

The economy minister renewed plans to speed up privatizations next year, with power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA and the mail service Correios as the main targets.

His privatizations promises have fallen short of expectations, as he has faced political resistance and the bureaucracy.

Asked by journalists about his goals in government for 2021, Guedes said he would refrain from promises because implementations usually depend on Congress approval.

"Before I was a greenhorn, I did not know politics well," he said. Guedes took the helm of the Economy Ministry nearly two years ago.

