Brazil may release money from severance fund to boost growth -Guedes

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government may release resources from a workers’ severance fund known as the FGTS in a bid to boost economic growth until the end of the year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday.

Both the administrations of President Jair Bolsonaro and his predecessor Michel Temer have already implemented measures to free up those funds. Under current law, money can only be withdrawn from FGTS in specific situations, such as if the worker retires, is fired, or wants to buy property.

Addressing a conference hosted by investment bank BTG Pactual, Guedes also said that a credit program will soon be launched for companies "without great fiscal cost," renewing what had already been offered during the pandemic.

He reiterated that the government intends to cut 25% of an industrial tax (IPI) to help local industry, and added that officials eye a program to create 2 million jobs, mentioning a bill that had been approved by the lower house, but was not voted in the Senate.

"There are several initiatives that we can have between now and the end of the year that should help the economy to grow," he said.

"We can mobilize FGTS resources too because they are private funds, there are people who have resources there and are experiencing difficulties. Sometimes the guy owes money to the bank and is a creditor in the fund. Why can't he withdraw from that account and settle the debt?" he said.

He argued that from now on, inflation will fall and market forecasts for growth will be continually adjusted upwards.

Guedes said Brazil's federal tax revenue had climbed 16% in real terms, excluding inflation, and that the result would soon be announced by the government, without specifying what period of time was referred to.

The revenue service is expected to disclosure January data in the coming days.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)

