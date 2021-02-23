Brazil may publish Eletrobras privatization decree on Tuesday, sources say

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is working to publish on Tuesday a provisional measure associated with its plans to privatize state-run electricity provider Eletrobras ELET6.SAELET3.SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Preferred and common shares in Eletrobras soared after the Reuters report. Preferred shares rose 7.8% in late afternoon trading, extending their 2.4% gain when the report was published.

The provisional measure would allow development bank BNDES to work on the privatization of the company, and will likely appear in an extraordinary edition of the federal gazette on Tuesday, the sources said.

One source said that should "signal" to the market President Jair Bolsonaro's commitment to the sale after his decision to change the chief executive of state-run Petrobras led to doubts over his divestiture plans.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard Chang)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.