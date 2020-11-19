Brazil may end this year having lost only 300,000 formal jobs - economy minister

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil could end this year having lost only around 300,000 formal jobs, far less than the 2015-2016 recession, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, as the economic rebound in the second half of the year claws back most of the jobs lost in the first half.

In a virtual address to the Brazilian pension fund association Abrapp, Guedes also said the government will face a second wave of COVID-19 like it did the first, and that congressional approval of economic reforms will help turn the cyclical recovery underway into sustained growth.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.