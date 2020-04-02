Brazil may complete 'war budget' vote by Friday amid coronavirus crisis - House Speaker

Corrects 2nd paragraph to say proposal was made by Congress, not government

BRASILIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Thursday he believes that Brazil's Congress could vote by Friday on the so-called "war budget" to bolster Latin America's largest economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The war budget was proposed by Maia and other lawmakers to help shield the economy from the fallout from the public health crisis. The constitutional amendment must be approved twice in both chambers and receive three-fifths of the votes each time.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

