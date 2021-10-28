Brazil markets reel after biggest interest rate hike since 2002

By Jose de Castro

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stock futures weakened on Thursday after the country's biggest interest rate increase in nearly two decades raised risks of an economic downturn next year.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate 150 basis points to 7.75% on Wednesday evening, hiking more aggressively than expected by all but a handful of economists in a Reuters poll.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided unanimously to step up the world's most aggressive tightening cycle after the government loosened its constitutional spending limit.

Analysts warned that could tip Latin America's economy into recession, raising risks of more populist policymaking from President Jair Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term next year.

"We remain cautious on the prospects for the Brazilian real headed into year-end due to these ongoing risks around political uncertainty and the potential impact on inflation and monetary policy that may result in an overtightening," said Emily Weis, a State Street global macro strategist.

Brazil's real weakened 1% against the U.S. dollar as higher borrowing costs threatened to choke a fragile economic recovery.

A futures contract for the benchmark stock index expiring in December fell 1% ahead of the stock market opening.

