Brazil markets extend recovery as investors await Lula's fiscal bill

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial marketson Monday extended their recovery after last week's sharp downfall, with investors awaiting details this week on leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's bill to secure higher social spending in 2023.

In what was widely dubbed Lula's "Liz Truss moment," in reference to the former British prime minister who resigned after being chastened by markets, Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and stock index .BVSP both fell around 4% last Thursday.

Investors were spooked after Lula emphasized plans to prioritize social spending over fiscal rectitude and because of delays in naming his economic team.

But Brazilian assets have since recovered, with the real strengthening 1% in early morning, having already closed up 1.2% on Friday after a volatile day of trading. The Bovespa stock index was up 0.7%.

Senator-elect Wellington Dias, who is coordinating budget discussions in Lula's transition team, said last week that a final draft of the bill is expected to be announced on Wednesday following a national holiday on Nov. 15.

It remains unclear how much money the government will look to get exempted from Brazil's spending cap to increase social spending next year.

Senator Marcelo Castro, the point man for the 2023 budget, said last week that Lula was backing a permanent spending cap waiver for the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program, which is slated to cost 175 billion reais ($33 billion) annually based on his campaign promises.

Economists at JPMorgan said on Monday they currently assume the government will request a waiver of 120 billion reais in next year's budget.

"(But) headlines increasingly point to changes that would expand the 2023 deficit by a wider margin than we expect," they said, and "the chances of a weakening of the fiscal framework on a more permanent basis increased".

Lula is yet to appoint a finance minister, which has also been weighing on markets. Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, who is coordinating the transition, is expected to announce fresh names for the team while Lula travels to Egypt on Monday to participate in the COP27.

($1 = 5.2845 reais)

