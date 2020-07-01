Brazil manufacturing returns to growth in June, PMI rises to 51.6 vs 38.3 in May - IHS Markit

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian manufacturing expanded in June for the first time in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Wednesday, coming back to life after three months in a state of near paralysis due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The highest output and new orders since November last year helped propel IHS Markit's headline Brazil manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) to 51.6 in June from 38.3 in May.

That was the biggest rise since the index was first compiled in 2006. A reading above 50.0 marks expansion in the sector, while a reading below signifies contraction.

As meager as it was, expansion in June will be welcomed with a sense of relief by policymakers, and chimes with comments by central bank president Roberto Campos Neto that the economy is starting to recover.

Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit, said manufacturers expect this positive trend to continue in the coming months, but cautioned that growth was "modest" and employment continues to fall rapidly.

"We have to put the latest numbers in the context of the collapse in output during April and May. Modest growth only goes a small, albeit positive, way to make up for recent losses," he said.

Brazil's gross domestic product is expected to shrink by more than 6% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, which would be the steepest annual downturn since records began in 1900.

Among the notable sub-index PMI readings for June, output jumped to 54.9 from 29.5 and new orders rose to 52.8 from 31.5, both the highest since last November.

The input prices index rose to 71.9, the highest since September, 2018, reflecting the pass through of higher import costs from the real's prolonged weakness against the dollar.

The employment index, however, only rose to 43.7 from 39.1, the fourth month in a row that employers cut jobs.

