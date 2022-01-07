Brazil manages to unload wheat imports amid tax collectors' protest

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil was able to clear two wheat shipments at its key Santos port after a few days of delay caused by a protest by agricultural tax collectors as part of their campaign for higher wages, industry association Abitrigo said on Friday.

One of the vessels was unloaded on Jan. 2 but the shipment was not immediately cleared by officials under a work-to-rule effort, which ultimately affected a second vessel that needed to wait for these procedures to be concluded so it could discharge, according to Abitrigo.

Brazil is one of the world's largest wheat importers, buying its cereal mainly from Argentina.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Marguerita Choy)

