Brazil mall operator Iguatemi to launch e-commerce platform in 5 cities - CEO

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian upscale malls operator Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA IGTA3.SA plans to roll out its e-commerce platform Iguatemi 365 to five new cities after seeing sales grow 20 times during the COVID-19 pandemic, executives said on Wednesday.

"We're in final stages of negotiation to add more relevant brands to our platform, with plans to take Iguatemi 365 to five new cities to be announced in the next few days," Chief Executive Carlos Jereissati told analysts and investors in a call on quarterly earnings.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

