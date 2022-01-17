US Markets

Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae to keep pushing for BR Malls merger

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA said on Monday it will keep pushing for a merger with shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA even after the rival turned down its offer last week.

The company said in a securities filing that it is determined to show the merits of the business combination to BR Malls' board of directors and shareholders, as it sees such deal as an "unique opportunity to generate value for the shareholders of both companies."

