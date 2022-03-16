Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae submits new offer to merge with rival BR Malls

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA said on Wednesday it submitted a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA.

On Monday, the company said it would bump its cash payment offer by 500 million reais ($98.53 million) to 1.85 billion reais and give 51.08% of the combined company to BR Malls shareholders, from 50% previously announced.

Aliansce's first offer was rejected on January.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

