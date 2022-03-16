US Markets

Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae submits new offer to merge with rival BR Malls

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazil shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae said on Wednesday it submitted a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls.

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA said on Wednesday it submitted a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA.

On Monday, the company said it would bump its cash payment offer by 500 million reais ($98.53 million) to 1.85 billion reais and give 51.08% of the combined company to BR Malls shareholders, from 50% previously announced.

Aliansce's first offer was rejected on January.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular