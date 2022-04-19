Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae makes new offer for BR Malls tie-up

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA on Tuesday said it has made a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA, including what it called a "more favorable exchange ratio for BR Malls' shareholders."

Aliansce had two previous offers rejected by BR Malls this year, but the latter signaled last month that it was still open for talks on a potential business combination if they reflected its "fair value."

Under the new offer, Aliansce Sonae said it would pay BR Malls' shareholders 1.25 billion reais ($268.66 million) in cash and deliver them 326,339,911 shares of Aliansce.

This would represent an exchange ratio of one share issued by BR Malls for 0.3940 share issued by Aliansce Sonae, it noted in a securities filing.

The previous offer, submitted in mid-March, included a cash payment of 1.85 billion reais and the delivery of 276,762,914 shares issued by Aliansce Sonae, with an exchange ratio of one BR Malls share for 0.3341 Aliansce share.

Aliansce Sonae also said that BR Malls indicated in a meeting between the firms that it will hold a board of directors meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the new proposal and discuss ways to present it to a shareholders assembly.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, BR Malls currently has a market capitalization of 7.24 billion reais, while Aliansce Sonae has a market capitalization of 5.63 billion reais.

Aliansce is backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) fund and also has ECE's Alexander Otto and founder and chairman Renato Rique as major shareholders. BR Malls, on the other hand, has a more diffuse ownership.

($1 = 4.6528 reais)

