Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae makes new offer for BR Malls tie-up

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA said on Tuesday it has made a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA, including what it called a "more favorable exchange ratio for BR Malls' shareholders."

Aliansce had two previous offers rejected by BR Malls earlier this year.

