Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae makes new offer for BR Malls tie-up

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA said on Tuesday it has made a new offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA, including what it called a "more favorable exchange ratio for BR Malls' shareholders."

Aliansce had two previous offers rejected by BR Malls earlier this year.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.