Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae bumps offer for tie-up with BR Malls

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA has increased its offer for a tie-up with rival BR Malls BRML3.SA by 11%, it said on Monday, after having a previous proposal rejected by the latter.

The company said in a securities filing it has decided to bump a cash payment offer by 500 million reais ($98.53 million) to 1.85 billion reais and give 51.08% of the combined company to BR Malls shareholders, from 50% previously. Aliansce will submit the new offer to a BR Malls shareholders' meeting, it added.

($1 = 5.0745 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

