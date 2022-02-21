Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae builds 5.05% stake in rival BR Malls

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA said on Monday that rival Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA has built a 5.05% stake in the firm after having a merger offer rejected by the former earlier this year.

The move comes as Aliansce tries to merge with BR Malls. The latest opened separate talks with homebuilder Gafisa SA GFSA3.SA and shopping mall operator Ancar Ivanhoe for potential businesses combinations in a move to defend itself from Aliansce approach, which was announced in January.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Diane Craft)

