US Markets

Brazil mall operator Aliansce Sonae builds 5.05% stake in rival BR Malls

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls said on Monday that rival Aliansce Sonae has built a 5.05% stake in the firm after having a merger offer rejected by the former earlier this year.

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA said on Monday that rival Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA has built a 5.05% stake in the firm after having a merger offer rejected by the former earlier this year.

The move comes as Aliansce tries to merge with BR Malls. The latest opened separate talks with homebuilder Gafisa SA GFSA3.SA and shopping mall operator Ancar Ivanhoe for potential businesses combinations in a move to defend itself from Aliansce approach, which was announced in January.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Diane Craft)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular