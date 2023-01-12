US Markets
Brazil making 'atypical' soy sales to Argentina as local stocks depleted - Anec

January 12, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian association representing global grain traders like Cargill and Bunge BG.N, on Thursday confirmed "atypical" sales of Brazilian soybeans to Argentina after rumors about unusual cargos being booked at this time of the year.

Sergio Mendes, Anec director-general, said in an interview Brazilian supplies are needed after a spat of Argentine soy sales depleted local stocks. Fernando Muraro, an analyst with AgRural, estimates Brazilian soy sales of 200,000-300,000 tonnes to Argentina for delivery in February and March.

