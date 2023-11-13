Brazil makes debut with ESG sovereign dollar bonds

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury announced on Monday its inaugural issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds on the international market, aiming to reaffirm the government's commitment to environmentally responsible policies.

The environment, sustainability and governance (ESG)-linked bonds, maturing in 2031, will be issued in dollars, and the outcome will be disclosed at the end of Monday, said the Treasury.

The operation will be coordinated by banks Itaú BBA, JPMorgan and Santander.

In late August the Finance Ministry's executive secretary Dario Durigan said the government was gearing up to issue "something around $2 billion" that was intended to serve as the financing base for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's ambitious ecological transition plan.

Government officials have indicated that the proceeds from the operation would primarily bolster the so-called Climate Fund under the oversight of state development bank BNDES.

Leftist Lula, who took office in January, has been actively engaging in efforts to improve Brazil's environmental track record.

His green plan also involves the establishment of a regulated carbon credit market, part of a wider push to attract investment to Latin America's largest economy.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.