Brazil makes debut with ESG sovereign dollar bonds

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury announced on Monday its inaugural issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds on the international market, maturing in 2031, aiming to reaffirm the government's commitment to sustainable policies.

The bonds will be issued in dollars, and the outcome will be disclosed at the end of Monday, said the Treasury. The operation will be coordinated by banks Itaú BBA, J.P. Morgan, and Santander.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

