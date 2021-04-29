Brazil lowers 2021 debt forecast to 87.2% of GDP from 96.7% -Treasury

US Markets

Brazil's government on Thursday slashed its debt forecast for this year to 87.2% of gross domestic product from 96.7%, but said it still expects debt to continue rising in the coming years before peaking in 2026 at 88.5% of GDP.

The updated outlook was included in a monthly report from the Treasury that showed a central government primary budget surplus of 2.1 billion reais ($391 million) in March, compared with a 3.1 billion reais deficit forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

($1 = 5.37 reais)

