Brazil lowers 2020 deficit forecast to $157 bln, or 11.7% of GDP

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday issued a slightly less pessimistic outlook on public finances, trimming its year-end budget deficit forecast thanks to an anticipated reduction in mandatory spending and an increase in revenues.

The projected primary deficit excluding interest payments of 844.6 billion reais ($157 billion) in the economy ministry's latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report will still be a record, but less than the 861 billion reais forecast in the last report in September.

It would be even further below the ministry's official forecast of a 880.5 billion reais shortfall issued at the end of October.

Brazilian markets have wobbled recently on growing uncertainty over whether the government will turn off the spending taps opened this year to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exploded the deficit and debt to record levels.

The bi-monthly report's forecast for primary expenditure was lowered by 11.8 billion reais to 2.035 trillion reais.

Mandatory spending is expected to be 12.5 billion reais lower than predicted a couple of months ago, due to a reduction of 9.5 billion reais in payments of the 'Bolsa Familia' welfare program as recipients migrate to the emergency income transfer program set up to combat the COVID-19 fallout.

Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary to the economy ministry, said the government could return to 2019 levels of spending next year if it fulfills its fiscal consolidation commitments.

Net revenue this year is expected to total 1.19 trillion reais, 4.7 billion reais higher than forecast in September's report.

Based on a gross domestic product growth forecast of 4.5% for this year, revised up from -4.7% in September, the primary budget deficit is expected to reach 11.7% of GDP and the nominal deficit 14.9% of GDP, the report said.

($1 = 5.38 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Tom Brown)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.