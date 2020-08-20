Brazil lower house upholds presidential veto of public sector pay rises

By Maria Carolina Marcello and Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress on Thursday voted to uphold a presidential veto blocking pay increases for civil servants, a victory for President Jair Bolosonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in their drive to maintain fiscal discipline.

The 316 to 156 vote will prevent a potential hit to the public finances of more than 120 billion reais ($21.6 billion), after the Senate had 24 hours earlier overturned the veto.

Guedes had called the Senate decision on Wednesday a "crime" against the country. The real slumped to a three-month low against the dollar earlier on Thursday and market interest rates and spreads shot to three-month highs as investors' fears over Brazil's fiscal path intensified.

"Today, we rescued the principle that we adopted at the onset of the pandemic, that of protecting public expenditure in defense of the people," Rodrigo Maia, the powerful speaker of the lower house, tweeted after the vote.

"Keeping the veto on raising civil servants' salaries will allow us to fund the public sector. Not granting civil servants pay rises until the end of the year is the least those of us in public service can offer Brazilians," he tweeted.

Maia's support was crucial to upholding the veto, analysts said, also noting that his public comments on Thursday afternoon that he would work to achieve this goal helped ease some of the tension across financial markets.

