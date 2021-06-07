Brazil lower house to vote on Eletrobras privatization this week or next - speaker

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house is expected to vote on the presidential decree on the privatization of state power utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA this week or next week at the latest, the chamber's speaker Arthur Lira said on Monday.

In an event hosted by the bank Bradesco BBI, Lira also said the lower house should vote on privatization of the Post Office at the end of this month or early in the second half of the year after lawmakers return from recess.

