Brazil lower house speaker Maia confident of tax reform approval this year

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday he wants congress to vote on tax reform this year to avoid the debate from being influenced by the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking to TV Tropical do Rio Grande do Norte, Maia said he was convinced tax reform will be approved, and also said that Brazil needs to implement some form of basic income program for the country's most vulnerable people next year.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.