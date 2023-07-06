News & Insights

Brazil lower house might postpone vote on fiscal framework -source

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

July 06, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house might postpone a vote on new fiscal rules initially expected to happen this week to August, a source at the chamber said, as lawmakers are currently focused on approving a proposed tax reform.

The lower house passed the fiscal framework bill earlier this year, but the Senate then introduced some changes to the text, triggering the need for a new round of voting by the lower house.

O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported earlier in the day that lower house Speaker Arthur Lira had already decided to postpone the fiscal framework vote, but that has not yet been confirmed.

