US Markets

Brazil lower house lawmakers vote to speed through pesticide bill

Contributor
Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
Published

Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a measure to speed through a vote on a bill that seeks to loosen controls on pesticide approvals and use in one of the world's largest agricultural producers.

BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a measure to speed through a vote on a bill that seeks to loosen controls on pesticide approvals and use in one of the world's largest agricultural producers.

Lawmakers will now proceed to a full plenary vote on the proposal, dubbed the "Poison Bill" by critics who say it paves the way for more dangerous pesticides to be used. Supporters, including the lower house's agribusiness bloc, deny it would be dangerous, arguing that it cuts red tape for approvals and provides more transparency.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular