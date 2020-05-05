Brazil lower house approves emergency 'war budget' in first round vote

US Markets

Brazil's lower house of congress late on Monday approved in the first round of voting a constitutional amendment for a "war budget" of extra spending and emergency measures to cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the official congressional news agency, the second round of voting on the proposal is expected to be held in a session scheduled for 11:00 am later on Tuesday.

The bill, which will separate coronavirus-related spending from the government's main budget and give the central bank emergency powers to buy private and public sector assets, has already been approved by the Senate.

According to the latest Ministry of Health data, there are now 105,222 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,288 people have died.

