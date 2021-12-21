US Markets

Brazil lower house approves 2022 budget, sends to Senate

Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Brazil's lower house on Tuesday approved the 2022 budget, sending it to the Senate.

The upper house is also expected to vote on the bill on Tuesday, which foresees 4.9 billion reais ($853 million) in electoral funding ahead of next year's presidential vote.

($1 = 5.7451 reais)

