Brazil loosens bank capital restrictions for small-business loans

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazil's central bank on Thursday loosened regulations on how much capital banks must have in reserve so that they can lend more money to small companies until December.

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Thursday loosened regulations on how much capital banks must have in reserve so that they can lend more money to small companies until December.

The new rule was unveiled the day after Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said stress tests on such businesses had a "not very good" result, is the latest in a series of steps by the institution aimed at stemming the effects of the new coronavirus in Latin America's biggest econony.

The change applies to new loans to companies with annual revenues between 15 million reais and 300 million reais. Such businesses rely more heavily on banks for financing while their liquidity position is significantly lower, the central bank said.

It would free up 3.2 billion reais in capital and allow banks to renegotiate 228 billion reais in credits, the monetary council said.

Earlier this week, Brazilian banks launched credit lines to help companies with annual sales between 360,000 reais and 10 million reais pay their workers, mainly funded by the country's Treasury.

