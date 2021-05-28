Brazil looks at options contracts to boost corn planting

Adds quote, background

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian agriculture ministry is considering launching government options contracts to encourage farmers to plant more corn as a drought squeezes supplies this year, an official told Reuters on Friday.

Silvio Farnese, the ministry's supply director, said the aim is to stabilize the supply of corn in the months after Brazil's summer grains are harvested, as he believes such an initiative can persuade more farmers to opt for corn instead of soy.

"The most expensive corn is the corn that doesn't exist, the corn you can't buy. So the objective is to encourage planting corn in the summer harvest, which has historically been decreasing, because producers plant soybeans in the summer and corn in the winter," Farnese said.

He did not elaborate on the size of the incentive, which he said is still being defined. He also did not detail the possible impact for soy production.

The government is under pressure from the meat industry, which is dealing with rising costs due to the increase in feed inputs. There are also concerns about rising inflation in Brazil, an agricultural superpower.

Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano

