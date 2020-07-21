US Markets

Brazil logistics operator JSL seeks approval for shareholding reorganization

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Brazilian logistics operator JSL SA plans a shareholding reorganization in which the company will split its businesses in separate units, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday,

As part of the reshuffle effort, all shares issued by JSL would be incorporated by its controlling shareholder Simpar, owned by the founding family, which would become the holding.

The business reorganization documents, approved by its board, will be submitted to shareholders' approval in an assembly scheduled to Aug. 5, the company added.

