Brazil logistics company Hidrovias could raise up to $876 mln in IPO

Paula Laier Reuters
Brazilian logistics company Hidrovias do Brasil SA plans to raise up to 4.7 billion reais ($876.05 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company set a price range between 7.56 reais and 8.88 reais per share. The final price will be set on Sept. 23.

Only Hidrovias's partners, which include private equity funds managed by Patria Investimentos, Brazilian development bank BNDES and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, will sell shares in the offering.

They plan to sell 399,426,570 shares in the IPO, but that could rise to 533,560,259 shares including overallotment options.

Investment banks Bank of America, Itau BBA, Santander Brasil, Morgan Stanley, BTG Pactual, Citi and Credit Suisse will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3650 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Tom Brown)

