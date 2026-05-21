Brazil Loan Terms Stretch: Will it Pressure MELI's Margins Further?

MercadoLibre MELI is facing rising pressure on profitability as its aggressive lending expansion in Brazil continues to pressure margins. The company is extending loan durations, broadening credit access and pushing deeper into consumer lending at a time when provisioning costs are already rising. While these initiatives continue supporting strong growth at Mercado Pago, its fintech arm, they are also creating near-term earnings risks that are becoming hard to ignore.



Longer-duration loans require MercadoLibre to provision for expected losses at origination, increasing upfront credit costs regardless of underlying asset quality. Extended maturities also raise early repayment risks, limiting net interest income over the life of the loan. These dynamics are weighing on Net Interest Margin After Losses, which declined 490 basis points year over year to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2026. MELI has extended average consumer loan durations from five months to eight months while simultaneously expanding its borrower base into relatively higher-risk segments, contributing to 390 basis points of operating margin compression tied to provisions in the first quarter of 2026.



The trajectory heading into the second quarter of 2026 raises further concern. The credit portfolio surged 87% year over year to $14.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing revenue growth of 49%, indicating that MELI is prioritizing growth over profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brazil's direct contribution in the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at $257.99 million, down 52.31% year over year. With MercadoLibre continuing to stretch loan durations and expand into broader consumer segments, Brazil's evolving credit strategy is expected to act as a meaningful headwind to margins.

Brazil's Fintech Credit Race Weighs on MELI and its Peers

MercadoLibre is not alone in bearing the cost of rapid credit expansion. Nu Holdings NU has similarly seen provisioning costs climb. Nu Holdings scales its credit card and personal loan portfolio into broader and inherently riskier borrower segments. Sea Limited SE has aggressively pushed consumer credit across emerging markets through its SeaMoney arm. Mounting provisioning costs and normalizing credit expenses are weighing on Sea Limited's margins as its lending book matures.



Both Nu Holdings and Sea Limited reflect a wider pattern playing out across digital platforms in high-growth markets where credit scale is being prioritized over near-term profitability, much like MercadoLibre.

MELI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

MELI shares have declined 18% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, while the Zacks Internet–Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector have returned 4.3% and 5.2%, respectively.

MELI’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MELI stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 1.88X compared with the industry’s 2X. MELI has a Value Score of F.

MELI's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MELI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $40.97 per share, down by 20.45% over the past 30 days, but indicating a 3.98% year-over-year increase.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.