US Markets

Brazil literary great Nelida Pinon dies at 85

Credit: REUTERS/Felix Ausin Ordonez

December 17, 2022 — 05:22 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Writer and scholar Nelida Pinon, the first woman to preside over the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), died at age 85 in Lisbon, according to the literary club and Brazilian media reports.

The acclaimed author published a vast body of work translated in more than 30 countries.

Pinon won national and international awards and became an elected member of the ABL in 1989. She later chaired the literary club in 1996 and 1997, its website shows.

Pinon was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1937 to a Galician family and as a child chose to be a writer, ABL's website said.

She had a degree in journalism and published novels, short stories and essays, and wrote speeches and memoirs.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.