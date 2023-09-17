News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil likely to explore Equatorial Margin for oil, finance minister says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

September 17, 2023 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely end up exploring the Equatorial Margin for oil but state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA should adopt a "cautious" approach given the need for precautions to protect the environment, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Sunday.

The Equatorial Margin is some 2,200 kilometers (1,370 miles)of deepwater and ultra-deepwater assets along Brazil's northern and northeastern coast.

"We may need oil from the Equatorial Margin on the condition that Petrobras take environmental precautions and Petrobras is very willing to consider this," said Haddad in a televised interview.

"It's a biodiversity sanctuary there, we have to take care of it, it has spectacular resources," he said.

Brazil's environmental agency Ibama has previously denied Petrobras a license to carry out exploratory studies in the region. It said a study presented by the oil company prepared during the last government was incomplete and did not address several environmental protection issues.

Petrobras has appealed, but Ibama has yet to respond.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also said in a recent interview that the area could be explored.

"Brazil will not stop researching the Equatorial Margin. If it finds the wealth that it believes exists there, it's up to the state to decide whether or not to exploit it," he said during a trip to India.

Haddad also noted Petrobras recently announced investments of 100 billion reais ($20.5 billion) in wind energy.

($1 = 4.8679 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.