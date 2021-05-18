Brazil lifts 2021 inflation outlook, flagging drought pressures

By Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry raised its inflation outlook for this year to 5.05% from 4.42% previously, amid mounting risks on the horizon.

Economy secretary Adolfo Sachsida said that, besides pandemic and fiscal concerns, the government also recognised risks linked to lack of rain. Energy prices rise in times of drought.

Sachsida said privatizations in the power industry and new regulation could ease the sector's impact on prices in the future.

The government also slightly raised its outlook for growth in gross domestic product (GDP) to 3.5% from 3.2% this morning, but cautioned that mass vaccination plays a big role in economic expansion.

Still, the secretary said the government was being conservative on its new outlook.

